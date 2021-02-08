Ketchum 3-Day Hemingway Book Event Includes Food & Films

An event has been planned north of Twin Falls that will honor the publications of one of the most famous writers to have ever lived, and one of Idaho's most famous residents.

Idahoans know the name Ernest Hemingway very well. Aside from being acknowledged as one of the most accomplished writers of all time, Hemingway was a Ketchum resident until he passed at the age of 61 in 1961.The Nobel Prize winning author is buried at the Ketchum Cemetery.

For fans of his, registration for the 2021 Hemingway In Africa seminar is set to start early in the spring. It was initially planned for the fall of 2020, but was cancelled due to COVID-19. The event focuses on two short stories of Hemingway's, "The Short Happy Life of Francis Macomber" and "The Snows of Kilimanjaro," both of which were published in 1936.

Also included in the discussions and lectures will be the Hemingway's 1933 African safari. Those who attend will meet daily at the community library in Ketchum, on September 9, 10 and 11. Along with the reads, films and discussions, food will also be provided for those who have registered for the event.

To receive updates concerning the 2021 Ernest Hemingway event, click here. You may also message the event's program and education manager at mwilliams@comlib.org. The library has been hosting these Ernest Hemingway events since 2009.

The event will begin at 5:00 P.M. on September 9. Ketchum is located 80 miles north of Twin Falls. For additional information regarding this event, call 208-726-3493.

