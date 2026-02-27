Some have death-defying curves, and you can sometimes get the impression you’re just feet from going over the edge. The trade-off is the scenery, and few places in the lower 48 can offer what you can see in Idaho from the road. I’ll list three today, and have some others to suggest as the weather warms up (not that we’ve been in an icebox this winter!)

Take a Slow Drive and See the Beauty of Nature

The drive between Fairfield and Mountain Home is guaranteed to please the eyes. Route 20 is one of the country’s oldest roads, connecting the east and west coasts. For much of its distance, the pavement is a long and straight slog. Idaho, Wyoming, and Oregon change the dynamic. The road twists and turns, offering views of distant valleys below. For many in Idaho, it offers a great day trip. On the eastern side of the state, you’ll pass through the desert. West of Fairfield, the change is dramatic.

Another Roller Coaster Experience

Then there’s the drive over Galena Summit. Highway 75 between Stanley and Ketchum is a thrill ride like no other. At the top, you’ll be over 8,700 feet above sea level. And you can find great lunch stops on either side.

Speaking of the north/south axis, driving from Eagle to Horseshoe Bend on Highway 55 is another favorite, and when you get to the bend, there’s another great stop for lunch. I’ve noticed on autumn Saturdays that the place is packed with loud college football fans, but you can eat outside in relative quiet. I chose rowdy!

I like making all these drives, and would use the phrase mental health days. Your outlook will improve by leaps and bounds, but don’t leap over the edges.