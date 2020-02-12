KFC X Crocs Available Spring 2020 [Video]

Kentucky Fried Chicken and Crocs have for some reason joined forces to bring you the "KFC X Crocs" so you can wear fried chicken on your feet.

In this new video just posted to the KFC YouTube channel, you'll see this chicken fried foot fashion, hot out of the grease.

These Crocs have Kentucky Fried Chicken printed all over them and even have little pieces of chicken on em.

I'm not sure if they actually smell like fried chicken, but I guess we'll find out this Spring when they're released.

Oh and, don't eat these.