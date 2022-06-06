Emri Rose Kids Retail Store Now Open In Magic Valley Mall

A new boutique that caters to kids recently celebrated its grand opening inside the Magic Valley Mall. The new apparel shop opened June 1, and is located across from Pretzelmaker.

Twin Falls parents now have another clothing option for their kids. Emri Rose Boutique opened Wednesday inside the Magic Valley Mall, at 1485 Pole Line Road (suite 185) and celebrated its grand opening over the weekend. The boutique offers youth clothing, accessories, shoes, and other goods.

The retail store recently gave the public a chance to win two kid's pools and two $50 gift cards. A video of the new boutique was shared on its Facebook page and gives viewers a great peek inside. Staff at the mall can be seen celebrating the opening along with the owners in the four-minute video.

Clothing for both boys and girls is available at Emri Rose, along with plushes, baby shower gifts, bags, gowns, onesies, backpacks, caps, baby teethers, and pacifiers. To purchase a gift card from Emri Rose, click here. You can also sign up on the website to receive alerts on special offers.

The Magic Valley Mall also recently hosted the Silver State Amusement carnival. The mall also is home to the new Twin Falls Zoological Center, which features tortoises, snakes, iguanas, frogs, and other reptiles and amphibians.

We would like to congratulate the owners and staff of Emri Rose and welcome them to Twin Falls. For more information about the fashion and accessory store, call 208-733-3000.

