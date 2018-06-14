Kids Can Slime It Up At the Herrett Center

So, I know that kids all say "gross" to slimy things and then end up playing in the grossness for 1/2 the day. Here's a chance to do it some more!

On June 20th in the Herrett Center , there's Ooey, Gooey Slime! A workshop for kids with an opportunity to learn stuff and do stuff. Let kids ages 6 and up learn what animals get slimy and even make their own slime from 1pm-2:30pm for $10.

Lots of activities all summer long at the Herrett Center . Don't let the kids have the chance to say "I'm bored"! You never know, you might find something new to do yourself!