Kids Can Slime It Up At the Herrett Center
So, I know that kids all say "gross" to slimy things and then end up playing in the grossness for 1/2 the day. Here's a chance to do it some more!
On June 20th in the Herrett Center, there's Ooey, Gooey Slime! A workshop for kids with an opportunity to learn stuff and do stuff. Let kids ages 6 and up learn what animals get slimy and even make their own slime from 1pm-2:30pm for $10.
Lots of activities all summer long at the Herrett Center. Don't let the kids have the chance to say "I'm bored"! You never know, you might find something new to do yourself!