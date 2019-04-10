Kimberly-Hansen Police Seek Fountain Vandals

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Do you happen to know who broke the fountain at the Kimberly City Park? If you have any idea give the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department a call.

The police posted pictures of a smashed water fountain early Wednesday morning, but they think the vandalism happened during spring break. The bowl base of the fountain appears to be destroyed.

The police department says the cost to replace the fountain is $3,500 to the city. Again, if you have any information, if you notices something or someone, about this crime call police 208-423-4153, ext. 18 or message them via their Facebook .

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D2313443442264322%26id%3D1455316564743685&width=500" width="500" height="707" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>