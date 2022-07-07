During the summer, parents are often looking for ways to get their kids out of the house to get some fresh air, some peace of mind, and to use up all that pent-up energy. There are multiple ways to do this. You can have them play in the yard, take them to a friend's house, or by going to a park. When it comes to parks, there is a hidden gem in Twin Falls, that many parents enjoy taking their kids to. The park is more unique than any other in the area and is a local favorite. The park is Mary Alice Park and it may be forced to close its gates soon due to vandalism and theft.

Mary Alice Park in Twin Being Vandalized

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Mary Alice Park is located on Main Street in downtown Twin Falls. The park was first opened in 2008 in memory of Mary Alice Nolan Hoag. The park is unique in many ways. It has giant checkers and chess boards, a train caboose, giant sculptures, a sandbox, a slide, and even train tracks and trains. It is the perfect place to have a picnic or to take your children and is a park that many locals adore. Recently, the park has seen vandalism and even theft occur and has raised questions about if the park should stay open or how best to deal with the situation. Art Hoag, who oversees the park, has come up with a solution, and it seems to be the best way to keep the park protected but still available for kids and families to enjoy.

Mary Alice Park Needs Your Help

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: JeffCredit: Jeff loading...

For the park to remain functional, Art asks that a responsible adult be present. You can call him at 208-421-1311 whenever you want into the park. Notify him what time you want to be at the park and for how long, and he will open the gates. When you are finished, call him back so he can come and lock up. If your children are with a babysitter under 18, that is ok, so long as you let Art know and that they notify him when they are leaving. He said that issues often occur more in the summer due to kids being out of school and getting bored. Some of his tools were stolen from the park, as well as a sculpture that has been in the park for 15 years had its base broken. If you would like to help, you can volunteer to be a park host by contacting Art directly.

Get our free mobile app

It is sad that these types of situations occur and ruin good things for everyone, but protecting the park is important to not only Art but also to the residents that enjoy taking their children there. It is a great place for a picnic, to read a book, or let your children enjoy some outside time. If you can, volunteer as a park host so others can enjoy the park and create fond memories there. Park hours currently are Monday through Saturday from 10 AM until 8 PM. Nobody should be in the park before or after those hours. As a community, let's help preserve this Twin Falls gem so future generations can enjoy it as well.

Check Out Mary Alice Park in Twin Falls, ID Mary Alice is an easily missed park, hidden in Twin Falls, but it should definitely not be missed if you want to visit the most magical park in town.