KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents in parts of Kimberly will need to plan on a water shut off and boil order next week (August 8).The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department issued a notice to citizens living on Oak Street to Ash Street between Center Street and the rail road tracks that the water will be shut off on August 8 from about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The police department said it will require people living in those impacted areas to boil their water for a 72 hour period once it comes back on. The Kimberly City Works Department can answer any questions regarding the shut down 208-423-4151. According to the Centers for Disease Control, people should use bottled water for drinking or cooking during a boil order. If bottled water is not available people should boil their tap water for a full minute before consuming. The CDC also reminds people not to use filtered water connected to their tap water system, such as the ice maker.

Get our free mobile app