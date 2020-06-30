Know This Before Calling Twin Falls PD On Neighbor With Fireworks

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that this weekend is going to be a really, really loud one. With the Forth of July just days away, residents of Twin Falls have been warming up nightly for the past several days in anticipation of Saturday evening.

Let me start by saying I'm a huge fan of fireworks. We've spent somewhere in the area of $300 already on fireworks for the upcoming Forth of July celebration. Sunday night (June 28) was a particularly loud one on my street in Twin Falls, which didn't bother my family, but did fire up one of our neighbors pretty good.

I've been enjoying the nightly warmups from neighbors for the past week or so. Some are following the rules by lighting off "safe and sane" ones, and some are breaking the law by shooting off mortar-type aerials. I'm not bothered by any of them at all, and usually grab a beer and head outside into my backyard once they start going off.

There are some people in my neighborhood that are not fans of pre-forth festivities. I live close to someone who has a history of calling the police on neighbors for doing things that are actually not illegal, according to Twin Falls city codes. As I stood outside with my wife Sunday night in our front yard, this individual came outside, huffing and puffing, and asked another neighbor of mine where they were coming from, no doubt because she had intentions of calling the local police.

For those that aren't aware, people in Twin Falls can legally light off fireworks between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., from June 23 to July 5, every year during our Independence Day celebration. Fireworks that explode, or shoot into the sky, are not allowed within Twin Falls County, but fountains, wheels, smoke bombs and other ground fireworks are acceptable to light off up until midnight.

So, if your neighbor is out late lighting off fireworks and following city laws, than there's nothing you can do so long as the fireworks don't continue past midnight.