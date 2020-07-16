Kohl’s Joins Growing List of Retailers Mandating Masks

Kohl's stores have announced in a company statement that they would joining a growing number of retailers who will be requiring customers wear masks

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, face covering mandates have grown to apply to approximately 70% of our store base, therefore we’ve made the decision to take a consistent approach across our entire store fleet. Beginning Monday, July 20, we will require all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores. - KOHLS

The statement goes on to suggest those not comfortable with masks can take advantage of online ordering options and curbside options at some locations.

On Wednesday, Walmart stores announced that they would be mandating masks in stores beginning Monday, July 20. Since that announcement, several other retailers have joined the move to require shoppers wear masks.

At the current rate, it's safe to assume the number of corporate retailers not manding masks is going to be a very short list.