Lady Broncos To Play #1 Seed ; Men Get NIT Birth At Washington

Both the Boise State Broncos' men's and women's basketball teams are moving on into post-season play. The Lady Broncos cemented their birth in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Mountain West Conference and sweeping through three games in Las Vegas, while the men qualified for the NIT Tournament despite losing their quarterfinal game.

The Lady Broncos were dealt an unfortunate hand yesterday by being picked to start tournament play against the #1 seed Louisville Cardinals. Louisville finished the regular season 32-2, and 15-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference . The Boise State women's team enter the NCAA tournament ranked 16th.

The Lady Broncos will play Louisville on Friday, March 16. Both teams are on a five-game winning streak.

The men's team lost their quarterfinal game against Utah State on March 8, but managed to sneak into the NIT Tournament. They will play in Seattle, against the Washington Huskies, on Wednesday, March 14.