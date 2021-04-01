An Idaho Legislator Schools South Dakota’s Kristi Noem

State Representative Barbara Ehardt knows women’s sports. The Representative was a Division I college athlete and later coached Division I college women’s basketball. She also operates a basketball camp in Idaho Falls. It was Ehardt’s bill banning biological boys from competing against women that became Idaho law.

It applies to high school and college sports.

It applies to high school and college sports.

Since adoption of the measure, the coach has testified before several other state legislatures as they move to adopt similar laws. Including the legislature in South Dakota.

You may know the story. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said she would be pleased to sign the bill. Two weeks later she rejected it and then struggled to explain herself. Fox News Channel’s Brit Hume described Noem’s verbal fumbling as “incoherent”. It may have ended Noem’s not so secret presidential ambitions.

Ehardt responded with a guest column in the Washington Examiner. You can read it by clicking here.

Idaho’s law is being challenged but the more states adopting the ban mean additional Attorneys General from the assorted states can present a united front in court.

Representative Ehardt joined Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 1310 KLIX. She spoke about her column and her disappointment in Governor Noem.

Ehardt makes a very salient point. If the Governor of South Dakota fears the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the NCAA, then she’s easily frightened. Title IX governs women’s sports. The NCAA has no legal standing. And sometimes public service means you do the right thing instead of the politically expedient.