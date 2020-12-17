Light Up Southern Idaho 2020 Winner Announced

After sorting through so many deserving photos, the winner of Light Up Southern Idaho 2020 has been chosen.

We'd like to thank all of you for submitting photos of your Christmas lights this year. It was a true blessing to sort through all of the submissions and see the Christmas Spirit alive and well in 2020.

Please join me in congratulating Sarah Huskinson from Jerome, who created this display, complete with a flat-bed hauling a Christmas tree. If this doesn't scream 'Idaho Christmas', I don't know what does. Enjoy your $500 cash card, Sarah!

We'd like to thank our sponsor, Select Health for helping us spread holiday cheer in 2020