The Burley Straw Maze Has Turned Into A Christmas Wonderland

When Halloween ended and all the haunted attractions called it a year, the Burley Straw Maze said 'This is 2020 so let's go a little crazy'. Instead of shutting down their operation they gave the attraction a face-lift. The Fall feel has turned to Christmas as the whole area is now covered in Christmas lights, and that's exactly what we need this year. 2020 will most likely go down as a dark year for many people and the Christmas season literally gives us all a chance to light up the world. I put up my Christmas lights a few weeks ago and I love them, but it still makes me happy each day as my neighbors put up decorations and turn on their lights. You can even check out the map of Christmas lights to see who else is lighting up Twin Falls in other neighborhoods. But the Burley Maze is a unique experience, much like the Orton Botanical Garden and the Rock Creek Lights, because you can get out and interact with the beauty.

The Burley Straw Maze, rebranded as Lost In Christmas for December, will be open the next three weekends leading up to Christmas on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Ticket pricing is $5 for adults and kids under 2 are free. Youcan wander/get lost in the straw maze, ride down the slide and zip line, and really get lost in Christmas. You can get an idea of the beauty with the pictures posted on Facebook:

