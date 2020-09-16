Lincoln County Sheriff Remembers Breast Cancer Victims

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is known for some sharp looking squad cars. In a past post I nominated Lincoln County as having the best looking vehicles in the state. The color scheme is black and silver. As if the Las Vegas Raiders had designed the old color scheme. They were easily visible even without lights flashing. If you wanted a cool ride, it was my choice, although. I wasn’t looking for a lift, which usually means you’re in a backseat and on the way to the lockup.

The office is now debuting a pickup truck with a nod to October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. My guess is nobody alive in America today can escape a connection with cancer. It’s often a family member or close friend afflicted by breast cancer, among the most common illnesses in the country. One made more difficult to tackle because the cancer cells often mutate and there are actually multiple forms of breast cancer.

As an aside, in early summer I voted in a contest to name the best looking State Police car in America. Sad to say, Georgia State Police took first place. It’s a fine looking car and while I’m locally biased, I still believe Idaho has the sharpest look with the black and gold. I placed Nebraska and Wyoming second and third.

You realize, these states with much larger populations have more ballot box stuffing going on. I suppose we could select 100 people from each state and then have them vote, however. We would probably end up with a 50 state tie. Unless there were outlaws in some groups. They may be looking to spite their local law enforcers. Tell you what, if you’ve ever been arrested, you can’t participate. My rule!