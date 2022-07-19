Magic Valley Beer Festival in Twin Falls – A Hophead’s Delight

If you're a Twin Falls beer buff, then an afternoon of sampling craft beer, eating great food, and enjoying live music with friends at Magic Valley Beer Festival is for you.

About Magic Valley Beer Festival

The 11th Annual Magic Valley Beer Festival is coming to the Twin Falls City park on August 6 from 1-6pm, sponsored by Blue Lakes Rotary Club. You get to choose and sample from about 150 varieties of craft beer, hard ciders and seltzers. Not to mention, you're also doing a good thing for the community while you enjoy yourself. The beer festival is sponsored by Blue Lakes Rotary Club and event proceeds go back to local charity work in Southern Idaho.

Ticket Prices for Magic Valley Beer Festival

You'll save yourself some money by purchasing advance tickets online for $30. You can also purchase advance tickets at Jaker's Bar & Grill or Koto Brewing in Twin Falls. If you not the type that plans your life ahead of time, tickets will be available for $40 at the gate; but attendance is limited, so there's always a chance the event will be sold out prior to go time.

Each ticket includes 15 generous samples from a vast number of craft beers, ciders and seltzers.

What if I Still Want to Go but I'm Not a Beer Drinker?

If you're not into beer but still want to enjoy the event, Designated Driver tickets are also available for just $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Your DD ticket includes complimentary Pepsi products while supplies last.

You can get more information about beer fest and purchase tickets online at the Magic Valley Beer Festival website.

About Blue Lakes Rotary Club

Blue Lakes Rotary Club sponsors a number of Twin Falls area projects, including CASA, CSI Scholarships, Dental Clinics, Twin Falls Senior Center and a number of humanitarian projects throughout Southern Idaho. Proceeds from this years event will go towards several Magic Valley area projects including the Magic Valley Children's Museum. You can find out more about Blue Lakes Rotary Club by visiting their website.