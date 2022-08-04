It is officially August and school starts in a couple of weeks for many of the kids in the area. There are only a couple of weekends left before summer is over, the weather begins getting cooler, and fall sports begin dominating weekends. With summer coming to a close, it also means that fair season is upon us, and there are many to attend week after week. The days of triple digits look to be ending, making it more enjoyable to go outside and enjoy the events and activities taking place in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the events taking place the first weekend of August in and near Twin Falls.

Thursday, August 4 Through Saturday, August 6 - Minidoka County Fair

While the Minidoka County Fair may be over halfway over, there is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy all that the fair has to offer. There is no gate fee or parking fee. While some of the events are done, there is an open rodeo on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the rodeo are $10 for adults, $6 for children aged 6 to 12, and 6 and under are free. The buildings are open to the public at 10 AM and close at 10 PM, with buildings closing at 8 PM on Saturday. Don't miss your chance to get to the Minidoka County Fair this year.

Thursday, August 4 - Taco Trek Ride

If you like riding a bike and you like tacos, this is the event for you. The Taco Trek Ride is a free event and is the perfect way to meet fellow riders in the community, get some exercise, as well as enjoy some good food as well. For those interested, you will meet at Trek Bicycle, located at 1542 Fillmore Street in Twin Falls. They ask that you show up between 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM to sign a waiver and get your wristband. You must have a helmet for the ride, and a bike. The ride will depart at 6:30 PM, take bike safe routes on a 2.9-mile ride at an average pace of eight miles per hour to Koto Brewing Company, where you can enjoy $2 off tacos and beverages. They will depart around 9 PM and return to Trek around 9:30 PM. For any questions, you can call Trek Bicycle at 208-733-1319.

Friday, August 5 - Adult Night at Jump Time

It is the first Friday of the month and that means it is time for adults to ditch their kids and head out to have some inner child time. Jump Time will be having adult night this Friday from 9 PM until 11 PM. The cost is $18 for two hours of jumping, popcorn, and a drink. For $2 more, you can upgrade your drink to an alcoholic beverage. Get in that monthly workout, enjoy a night free of kids, and have fun being a kid again. You will be surprised to find out how much tougher a trampoline is as an adult when it once seemed so easy as a child.

Saturday, August 6 - Book Sale at DeMary Memorial Library

The first Saturday of every month marks the book sale at the Demary Memorial Library, located in Rupert. The sale is put on by the Friends of Demary Memorial Library and is a good way to find affordable books, DVDs, and audiobooks as well. Last month they had free otter pops and a silent auction. If you are looking to add to your book collection or movie collection, it is worth the drive out to Rupert to see what they have. Don't go too late as the books can go fast, and once they are gone, they are gone.

Saturday, August 6 - Magic Valley Beer Festival

With summer coming to an end soon, what better way to spend a summer afternoon than drinking and trying multiple beers? The 11th annual Magic Valley Beer Festival is back this Saturday. It will be taking place at Twin Falls City Park and will be from 1 PM until 6 PM, with tickets being $30 in advance and $40 at the gate. A ticket will get you 15 samples of beer, cider, or seltzers. If you don't like beer but want to go out to enjoy the environment or be with friends and family, tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. There will be Pepsi products available for you while the supply lasts. Head out to the beer festival and potentially find a new favorite drink this weekend.

Sunday, August 7 - Beer Yoga at Koto

Start your Sunday morning off with some stretching and yoga, while also enjoying a cold beer. Beer Yoga is back at Koto Brewing Company this Sunday, and it is only $10 at the door. The cost gets you into the class, as well as a free drink from Koto. If you are concerned about getting a spot, you can call and reserve one, as there are only 20 spots available. Make sure to bring your mat, your ID, and an attitude ready for yoga. The class lasts about 60 minutes. Start the final day of the weekend off right before having to start your work week the next day.

Monday, August 8 through Saturday, August 13 - Jerome County Fair

If you miss the Minidoka County Fair and aren't able to make it, don't fret, because the Jerome County Fair will begin on Monday and run through the following Saturday. While technically not a part of the weekend, it is a great way to start next week. Some of the events taking place throughout the week are rodeos, a concert by Nate Smith, and motocross. You can click the link to check out the schedule and ticket prices. If you can't wait to fulfill that fair food craving, head to Jerome this week.

Get outside and enjoy one of the final weekends of summer. Once the fall sports begin, football is back on tv, and the weather starts to cool off, you will have more excuses and fewer events. Enjoy a corndog or other fair food, take a yoga class, ride a bike, drink some beer, buy a book, and have a little fun jumping around. This weekend is jammed packed full of events. Which ones to choose and how many will be a tough choice. Have a fantastic weekend and stay safe.

