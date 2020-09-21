Here’s Info On 9th Annual Magic Valley Beer Festival On Saturday

The annual beer festival at the Twin Falls City Park is happening this Saturday (September 26). There will be music, vendors, food and plenty of hand sanitizer.

The 9th Annual Magic Valley Beer Festival is back, and promises to be more sterile than ever. In a year that has seen numerous cancellations of annual events here in southern Idaho, it's nice to know that organizers are following through with this one. The festival is from 1-6 PM on Saturday.

The weather for Saturday is calling for plenty of sunshine and a high of near 70 degrees. That's not too bad considering that it will be the first Saturday of Fall. The air quality from recent fires has also improved in the past few days, so this weekend's event should be well attended.

Advanced tickets (through Friday) are $30. If you wait until the day of, it's $40. Designated drivers get in for just $10. This event is for people 21 and over.

The beer festival is a rain or shine event, just in case the current forecast changes, which happens all too often here in southern Idaho. There will be live music from bands Aaron Golay, Front Porch Flavor and the Border Line Boogie Band.

Tickets and information on the 40 brewers expected to be in attendance can be accessed by clicking here. Blankets and chairs are encouraged. No food, large bags or coolers are allowed in. Bottled water and locally prepared food samples are part of this year's festival. Each ticket will get the purchaser 15 samples from the beer vendors in attendance.