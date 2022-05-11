Magic Valley Firefighter and Chief Has Passed Away

PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A longtime firefighter in the Magic Valley and former chief died during the weekend following a battle with cancer. According to the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association, the former fire chief of the West End Fire Protection District, Randy Sutton, died of a cancerous brain tumor on Saturday, May 7. Sutton was diagnosed in 2019. According to the association, he served as a firefighter for more than 35 years. He was on the Idah Fire Chief's Association Board of Directors for several years. He also helped coordinate the Southern Idaho Fire Academy. A viewing for Sutton will be held on May 12, at Hansen's Mortuary in Rupert. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Grace Church in Rupert, 100 North Meridian. There will not be a graveside service but, a procession will go from the funeral home to the West End Fire Station for lunch.

