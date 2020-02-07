One Flown to Hospital after Crash Near Paul

PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were hospitalized Thursday evening following a two-vehicle head-on crash west of Paul.

According to Idaho State Police, 29-year-old Sonia Avila, of Heyburn, was going east on State Highway 25 west of the town in a Dodge Caravan when she crossed the center line and hit a Ford F250 pickup truck head-on.

Avila had to be flown by helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, the driver of the Ford, Suzette Baker, 51, of Hazelton, and a juvenile passenger were taken by private car to an area hospital.

ISP said everyone had been wearing a seat belt and the highway was blocked for about three hours. The investigation is ongoing.