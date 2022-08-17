Large, Dark Plume of Smoke Seen Northwest of Paul
PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A large plume of dark smoke is being reported northeast of Paul. Images show what appears to be a large fire in a farm field near Baseline Road. Witnesses say emergency vehicles were headed to the area and that a piece of farm equipment might have caught on fire. More information to come...
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: The oldest cities in America
Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.