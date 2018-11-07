Magic Valley Haunted Attraction Becoming Winter Wonderland!

Albion Haunted Mansions are a great way Halloween attraction, but that isn't it! This year, they are turning their haunted grounds into a Christmas wonderland!

Starting November 24th, you can go to the Albion Christmas Festival. Every weekend through December 29th you can go meet Santa and the Grinch; listen to carolers, ride a horse drawn wagon, eat roasted chestnuts and do so much holiday fun!

They are charging $8 per person, $6 for kids 3-12 and 2 and under is free. If you want more information and possibly book a party you can go to their Facebook page or their website .