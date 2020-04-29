Masks Will be Required in Southern Idaho Courts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The courts in southern Idaho have laid out new rules while doing business inside court houses as the state comes out of stay-home orders at the beginning of May.

The Fifth Judicial District announced started Friday a new set of musts when entering a courthouse for court proceedings or court business. On May 1, anyone who enters the building will need to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth at all times, maintain a six-foot distance from anyone not a member of their family, and adhere to all court orders that restrict the number of people that can gather together.

According to the Fifth Judicial District, people may be able to conduct hearings remotely instead of in person, however they should talk to their lawyer first and the county clerk's office beforehand. The courts will also increase the types of proceedings heard starting on Friday. If you need more information call the Trial Court Administrator's Office at 208-736-4085, or go www.5thjudicialdistrict.com.