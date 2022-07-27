Six Candidates to be Interviewed for Lincoln County Judge Friday

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will be able to sit in on the interview process Friday for six candidates who applied for a judicial position in Lincoln County. The Fifth Judicial District announced interviews will begin July 28, in the morning starting at 9 a.m. and run through the afternoon until a little after 2 p.m. The public can watch the interviews at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Shoshone. The candidates are Brendan L. Ash, of Gooding, Samuel S. Beus, of Twin Falls, Brock H. Bischoff, of Heyburn, Lee J. Fisher, of Glenns Ferry, Tyler J. Rands, of Twin Falls, and Randy W. Smith, of Middleton. The successful candidate will fill the position of Honorable Mark A. Ingram, who is retiring. The Magistrates Commission of the Fifth Judicial District will hold a closed session following the interviews to decide on a candidate.

