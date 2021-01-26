McDonald’s Offering Throwback Food Deals Every Thursday

I love a good deal on food, which is why I use mobile apps every time I can. I order McDonald's, Burger King, and Little Caesar's through their apps and don't see any reason to go back to normal ordering. At Little Caesar's I order from my home and when i get there I bypass the lines and go straight to the Pizza Portal. It makes you feel special passing all the non-app users in line. Burger King has loads of daily deals and I usually order my favorite at least once a week: spend a dollar (I usually get a shake or a cheeseburger) and get a free meal for my kids.

McDonald's has great deals each day too, but they are switching it up for the next few weeks. They started last week with their 'Throwback Thursday Deals' where you spend a dollar and get one of their specific menu items for a low throwback price. The deals happen on Thursdays and the next one, January 28th, is a small shake for .25. The next three weeks will offer the following:

February 4th, get an Apple Pie for .20

February 11th, a large fry is only .35

February 18th, is the final week and the deal is a cheeseburger for .25

Each throwback deal requires you to spend at least $1 and place your order through the mobile app.