Meteor Showers To Be Visible In Sky Over Twin Falls All Week

Those in the Magic Valley that stay up into the early morning hours of July 30 will be treated to a rare celestial display.

Beginning tonight at approximately 11:30 p.m., and continuing through the first couple evenings in August, will be a series of meteor showers that should feature more than 20 streaking, atmospheric projectiles an hour. Unfortunately, the extended outlook weather wise for Twin Falls does call for a good amount of cloud cover for the next several days, which may obstruct views periodically.

July 29 is expected to be the peak viewing night, according to data at accuweather.com. The western portion of the United States should have a clearer look at the showers than those to the east. The southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids will be the two meteor varieties that will be visible over the course of the next few days.

Here's hoping for a break in the clouds! Happy viewing.