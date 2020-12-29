Million Dollar Idaho Raffle Ticket Sold in Jerome County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Someone who bought an Idaho Lottery ticket in Jerome County is the winner of $1 million.

According to the Idaho Lottery, the grand prize ticket, number 034438, of the Idaho $1,00,000 Raffle was sold at a retail location in Jerome County early on when tickets went on sale. “Someone who played the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle in the Magic Valley is currently holding a ticket worth a million dollars,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “We are encouraging everyone who played this year’s Raffle game to check their tickets carefully, especially those who bought their ticket in Jerome County. Everyone should sign the back of their ticket and the one-million-dollar winner should contact the Idaho Lottery to make arrangements for collecting their prize.”

There are 14,420 other winners of Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle, including two $10,000 tickets; one sold in Bonneville County and the other in Canyon County. Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes at the Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.