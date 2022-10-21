Idaho $1 Million Raffle Expected to Sell Out, Again

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Once again the Idaho Lottery expects the popular Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle to sell out this year. The Idaho Lottery started selling the popular raffle Friday morning and expects it to sell out well before the drawing at the end of the year with officials saying anyone wanting to play should buy a ticket early. This is the sixteenth year for the raffle game that is only played in Idaho that guarantees a one million dollar winner. According to the Idaho Lottery, the raffle sold out in just 34 days just before Thanksgiving. There are only 250,000 tickets available to purchase. Each Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is $10 each and also features 15,000 additional prizes from $5 to $10,000. "The Raffle features 15 daily, $1,000 winners during the first 15 days of sales chosen at random from the previous day’s sales. The game also features ten, $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchase one of the ten 25000th tickets," according to the Idaho Lottery. During the last raffle the $1 million dollar winner from the Wood River Valley waited until the last minute to claim his prize. “Idaho Lottery players enjoy games sold only in Idaho,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a statement. “The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year for the last fifteen years. Now in its sixteenth year, it’s still the best chance in Idaho to win a million dollars, guaranteed.” Winning numbers will be announced on January 4, 2023.

Get our free mobile app