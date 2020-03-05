Mini Schnauzer Owner Has To Find New Twin Falls Home For Pair

One of the saddest situations a person can find themselves in is coming to the realization that they have to find a new home for their pet. A Twin Falls woman has recently shared her unfortunate predicament of having to re-home two Miniature Schnauzers that apparently grew up together.

A March 5, 2020, post to the Twin Falls / Craigslist website gives all the information on the two dogs needing a new, loving home to call their own. One of the animals is a male, and the other a female. Both are described as being great companions with young kids and very sweet.

Craigslist

It's obvious by the description in the post that the owner has taken great care of the animals. The circumstances surrounding the need to re-home the dogs isn't shared in the story, but the owner does seem to be fine with being contacted with further inquiries.

The animals are also apparently both purebred. The female has already received a microchip and is registered. No more details were shared regarding the two animals, except to say that they are both fine interacting with other dogs.

The submission's identification number can be found in the bottom left corner of the original post, and can be used to respond to the owner. Keeping the two dogs together is always ideal in a situation such as this, although the current owner didn't list that as necessary for the re-homing process.

If you are someone who enjoys smaller dogs, and have the necessary space for these two buddies, this post was uploaded at around 7:00 a.m. on March 5, so odds are the animals haven't been picked up yet.

Good luck!

Please be advised that there are pet scams out there. If someone asks for payment up front, it's probably not a legitimate post. Never give your personal banking or credit card information via email or text.