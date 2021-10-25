There’s A Ton Of Free Twin Falls Furniture, Appliances Right Now

If you have been thinking about getting rid of your old, tired bookcases, tables, appliances, or dressers, the "free" section of Twin Falls' Craigslist has a lot of good stuff up for grabs presently.

It appears that many people throughout the Magic Valley are attempting to clear spaces in their garages and sheds by offering up household must-haves at no charge. I scanned Twin Falls' Craigslist this morning and found everything from free couches and dryers, to weight benches and portable heaters. There's also a good amount of free wood on the website as well.

Twin Falls Craigslist Free

One Twin Falls' listing even featured a free organ. A dryer, as well as multiple bookcases, were also featured in the post. Sometimes these items are left up on Craigslist days after the owner parts with them, but there are several posts not yet removed that offer some great finds at no cost.

I've been thinking about buying a weight bench for weeks. A Caldwell resident has listed a free weight bench and weights that appear to be in great shape. Now that the colder weather has arrived, there are multiple portable heaters listed for free as well. My wife and I just went through our baby stuff--items such as high chairs, strollers, play barriers, and musical toys--and are attempting to unload the items in order to free up space in our shop. It seems to be what a lot of people in southern Idaho are doing right now.

Happy hunting!

