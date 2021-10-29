Off-Grid Idaho Lake Cabin Offers First Come, First Serve Solitude

If you are the type of person that enjoys getting away from fellow human beings and disconnecting from civilization as often as possible, there's a cabin on a lake in northen Idaho that offers rugged simplicity at its finest.

Porcupine Lake is located 40-miles east of Sandpoint, Idaho. Just on the banks of the 11-acre lake, sits an old cabin that's just a three-mile hike in from the highway. It doesn't offer much in the way of creature comforts, which is probably why this location would be appealing to many.

I recently came across a fantastic video uploaded to the YouTube channel of HYOH-WU. The host's name is Joe, and he posted the 12-minute video back on October 18, 2021, as a Halloween spoof featuring a buddy named Jesse who follows him to the location wearing a Jason Voorhees hockey mask.

The inside of the cabin is exactly what's advertised. It's cramped, and you won't find a Keurig in it. There does appear to be a small cooking area. There is a rock firepit just a few feet from the entrance that you can set a chair next to and take delight in the stars above.

The location also boasts some big-time fishing, according to the Idaho Fishing Planner website. This is definitely the kind of outing where kids should be left with a babysitter or relative. There won't be any hookups to power an Xbox or tablet. It's also a great idea for a Halloween outing, and will provide a real Cabin in the Woods type of experience.

