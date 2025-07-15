You may not notice it at a glance. The park is pretty, and the sunrises are lovely, but algae blooms are wreaking havoc on the lake. This is usually an issue at other bodies of water, but this summer’s hot and dry conditions have been a bad combination at Murtaugh Lake.

You've Been Warned

You’re being told not to swim there, and if you do somehow ingest some water, beware. You could develop some severe medical issues. Try and keep your dogs from the water, too. If they do get into the slop, they’re going to need a good scrubbing, and the same could be said for you when the chore is finished.

If you’re fishing, you’re going to need to wash your catch thoroughly and then remove all the skin and as much fat as you can. Otherwise, you probably shouldn’t eat what you take out of the water.

You need to know that not all algae blooms are visible.

What to Look For

Symptoms can range from a rash to a very severe intestinal illness. Even if you can’t see the bloom, it often kills fish by depriving them of oxygen. If you see the animals floating dead, it’s probably a sign of trouble.

A change to cooler weather and perhaps a rainy period could break up the mess, but don’t count on it. We look to be in a lengthy summer drought, and rain can wash more fertilizer into the lake, which could make the situation worse before it gets better.

