20 Plants In Your Idaho Garden That Could Poison Your Pets
Spring time in Idaho means the birds are chirping, the flowers are starting to bloom and toxic plants could be popping up in your yard or where you take your pets for walks. There are some plants that you should know about that are toxic to pets if ingested.
I am trying an in ground garden this year so I started looking at plants or parts of plants that could be harmful to my dogs. I was incredibly surprised at how many things could hurt your pet if they get too close to them or eat parts of them.
- 1
Apple (including crabapple)
The stems, leaves and seeds are toxic to dogs, cats and horses. It is especially dangerous when they are starting to decay.
- 2
Apricot, plum, peach
The stems, leaves and seeds are all toxic to dogs, cats and horses. Similar to the apple, it is more dangerous while wilting and decomposing.
- 3
Lilys
They are toxic to dogs, cats and horses. It can cause oral irritation and swelling to the tongue and lips, drooling and difficulty swallowing.
- 4
Boxwood
Boxwood is toxic to dogs, cats and horses. Mountain Boxwood is native to Idaho and is a shrub that rarely grows over 3 feet.
- 5
Branching Ivy
Several different ivy are toxic to dogs and cats. The foliage itself is more toxic than the berries but can cause abdominal issues to pets.
- 6
Chamomile
Chamomile can cause dermatitis, vomiting, anorexia and more to dogs, cats and horses.
- 7
Choke Cherry
In some species of choke cherry there may be cyanide in the stems, leaves and seed that can be toxic to dogs, cats and horses.
- 8
Chives
These are toxic to dogs, cats and horses and can cause anemia, weakness, vomiting and more.
- 9
Japanese Yew
It is toxic to dogs, cats, horses and more. Can cause seizure, tremors and sudden death from heart failure.
- 10
Lavender
It is toxic to dogs, cats and horses. Can cause nausea, vomiting and no desire to eat.
- 11
Leeks
Are toxic to dogs, cats and horses very similar to onion.
- 12
Milkweed
Toxic to dogs, cats and horses, it can cause some serious health issued. It is however, the food of Monarch Butterflies. If digested by dogs, cats or horses it can cause kidney or liver failure, coma and death.
- 13
Garden Mint
The essential oils in it are toxic to dogs, cats and horses.
- 14
Parsley
Even though parsley doesn't grow well in super windy conditions it can be grown in Idaho. It is toxic to dogs, cats and horses. However, large amounts are needed to cause issues.
- 15
Poinsettia
Toxic to dogs, cats and horses. Can irritate the mouth and stomach.
- 16
Rhubarb
Rhubarb is toxic to dogs, cats and horses. The plant can cause kidney failure, tremors and salivation
- 17
Tomato plant
The plant itself is toxic to dogs, cats and horses. It can cause them to not want to eat, upset stomach and dilated pupils. The ripe fruit is not toxic.
- 18
Tarragon
The essential oils in the tarragon is toxic to dogs, cats and horses. It can cause mild vomiting and diarrhea.
- 19
Tulip
Tulips are toxic to dogs, cats and horses. The highest concentration of toxin is in the bulb and can be fatal.
- 20
Oregano
Greek oregano are toxic to dogs, cats and horses. It can cause mild vomiting and diarrhea.