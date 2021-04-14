20 Plants In Your Idaho Garden That Could Poison Your Pets

Spring time in Idaho means the birds are chirping, the flowers are starting to bloom and toxic plants could be popping up in your yard or where you take your pets for walks. There are some plants that you should know about that are toxic to pets if ingested.

I am trying an in ground garden this year so I started looking at plants or parts of plants that could be harmful to my dogs. I was incredibly surprised at how many things could hurt your pet if they get too close to them or eat parts of them.