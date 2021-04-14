20 Plants In Your Idaho Garden That Could Poison Your Pets

Spring time in Idaho means the birds are chirping, the flowers are starting to bloom and toxic plants could be popping up in your yard or where you take your pets for walks. There are some plants that you should know about that are toxic to pets if ingested. 

I am trying an in ground garden this year so I started looking at plants or parts of plants that could be harmful to my dogs. I was incredibly surprised at how many things could hurt your pet if they get too close to them or eat parts of them.

 

  • 1

    Apple (including crabapple)

    The stems, leaves and seeds are toxic to dogs, cats and horses. It is especially dangerous when they are starting to decay.

  • 2

    Apricot, plum, peach

    The stems, leaves and seeds are all toxic to dogs, cats and horses. Similar to the apple, it is more dangerous while wilting and decomposing.

  • 3

    Lilys

    They are toxic to dogs, cats and horses. It can cause oral irritation and swelling to the tongue and lips, drooling and difficulty swallowing.

  • 4

    Boxwood

    Boxwood is toxic to dogs, cats and horses. Mountain Boxwood is native to Idaho and is a shrub that rarely grows over 3 feet.

  • 5

    Branching Ivy

    Several different ivy are toxic to dogs and cats. The foliage itself is more toxic than the berries but can cause abdominal issues to pets.

  • 6

    Chamomile

    Chamomile can cause dermatitis, vomiting, anorexia and more to dogs, cats and horses.

  • 7

    Choke Cherry

    In some species of choke cherry there may be cyanide in the stems, leaves and seed that can be toxic to dogs, cats and horses.

  • 8

    Chives

    These are toxic to dogs, cats and horses and can cause anemia, weakness, vomiting and more.

  • 9

    Japanese Yew

    It is toxic to dogs, cats, horses and more. Can cause seizure, tremors and sudden death from heart failure.

  • 10

    Lavender

    It is toxic to dogs, cats and horses. Can cause nausea, vomiting and no desire to eat.

  • 11

    Leeks

    Are toxic to dogs, cats and horses very similar to onion.

  • 12

    Milkweed

    Toxic to dogs, cats and horses, it can cause some serious health issued. It is however, the food of Monarch Butterflies. If digested by dogs, cats or horses it can cause kidney or liver failure, coma and death.

  • 13

    Garden Mint

    The essential oils in it are toxic to dogs, cats and horses.

  • 14

    Parsley

    Even though parsley doesn't grow well in super windy conditions it can be grown in Idaho. It is toxic to dogs, cats and horses. However, large amounts are needed to cause issues.

  • 15

    Poinsettia

    Toxic to dogs, cats and horses. Can irritate the mouth and stomach.

  • 16

    Rhubarb

    Rhubarb is toxic to dogs, cats and horses. The plant can cause kidney failure, tremors and salivation

  • 17

    Tomato plant

    The plant itself is toxic to dogs, cats and horses. It can cause them to not want to eat, upset stomach and dilated pupils. The ripe fruit is not toxic.

  • 18

    Tarragon

    The essential oils in the tarragon is toxic to dogs, cats and horses. It can cause mild vomiting and diarrhea.

  • 19

    Tulip

    Tulips are toxic to dogs, cats and horses. The highest concentration of toxin is in the bulb and can be fatal.

  • 20

    Oregano

    Greek oregano are toxic to dogs, cats and horses. It can cause mild vomiting and diarrhea.

For a full list of toxic and non-toxic plants to your pets click here

I have to make sure I keep my dogs out of my garden, I do plan on having some of these.

