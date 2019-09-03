Nashville School Bans Harry Potter Books Over Concern They Could Conjure Evil Spirits

A small Catholic School in Nashville is making headlines over their decision to ban all Harry Potter books over concern that the spells in the books if read by a human, can conjure "evil spirits."

The tennessean.com reports Rev. Dan Reehil, a pastor at St. Edward Catholic School in Nashville has removed the Harry Potter series from the school's library. Reehil says the "curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells" according to the tennessean.com.

As a result, out of concern that anyone reading the curses and spells in the Harry Potter book series could conjure evil spirits, he has reportedly had the books banned.

Rev. Reehil tells the tennessean.com via email -

These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception. The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text

The Catholic Church doesn't have an official position on the Harry Potter books.