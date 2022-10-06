The weather is changing and finally, it isn't too hot to go outside. The days are still warm enough to get out and break a sweat, but not too hot to have a heat stroke. It is feeling like fall and is the perfect weather to get outside before the inevitable happens. The fall events are beginning to get into full swing, and stores are stocked with fall merchandise, as well as pumpkin spice flavors have taken over everywhere. With fall comes many events and activities, and as another weekend approaches, it is time to get out and enjoy some of the many events that Twin Falls has to offer this time of year. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend.

Friday, October 7 & Saturday, October 8 - Fall Craft and Artisan Market

Credit: American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash Credit: American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash loading...

For those looking to do some shopping this weekend and to get outside, the annual Fall Craft and Artisan Market at Calvary Chapel in Buhl is taking place this weekend. The market will start at noon on Friday and will go on until 4 PM on Saturday. No, they will not be open all night, but this way you do not wait too long and hesitate. They will have everything from antiques, gifts, coffee, baked food, crafts, and much more. The Salt and Light coffee bar will be serving coffee throughout the event. The proceeds will go to benefit the Cavalry Chapel Buhl ministries. Head on out this weekend and see what treasures you can find, as well as enjoy some delicious food.

Friday, October 7 - Spooktacular Hiring Event

Job Growth Spurs Drop In Unemployment Rate To 4.7 Percent Credit: Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

While it may not seem like the ideal weekend activity, finding the right job is a huge burden off someone's chest and can make enjoying the rest of the weekend that much more enjoyable. The Idaho Department of Labor will be holding a Spooktacular hiring event this Friday, October 7 from 1 PM until 4 PM at the Magic Valley Mall. There will be over 30 employers in attendance, and they are looking to hire you. Where else can you potentially get a new job dressed up in a costume? Costumes are encouraged in honor of the Halloween season. If you are looking for a career change, a second job, or a job to help pay the bills, this is an event you are going to want to attend to start the weekend.

Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 - Twin Falls Oktoberfest

Credit: kazoka30 Credit: kazoka30 loading...

It is time for one of the best events in Twin Falls and that is Twin Falls Oktoberfest. It is back this year and starts on Friday, October 7 from 4 PM until 9 PM, and will start back up again on Saturday from 11 AM until 9 PM. The event takes place on Main Street in downtown Twin Falls. While most think of beer, there is much more to the event and it is fun for the whole family. Yes, there is the beer garden, but there are also food vendors, live music, kids' fun centers, and much more. The event is free to attend, but you will have to pay for the beer, food, and some of the activities. Make your way downtown this weekend for Twin Falls Oktoberfest.

Friday, October 7 Through Sunday, October 9 - Guys and Dolls

Credit: Gwen King on Unsplash Credit: Gwen King on Unsplash loading...

For those that love to escape to the theatre and enjoy a musical, Guys and Dolls is performing this weekend in Twin Falls at the Orpheum Theatre located on Main Street. There are three shows taking place this weekend with Friday and Saturday shows being performed at 7 PM and Sunday's show at 2 PM. Tickets start as low as $17.50 and go all the way up to $66.50 for box seating. The show will be taking place throughout the month, so if you can't make it this weekend you will have a few more chances, but the opening weekend is always the best.

Friday, October 7 - Adult Time at Jump Time

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

It is the first Friday of a new month and that means it is time for adults to ditch their kids and go have fun being a kid. This Friday from 9 PM until 11 PM at Jump Time in Twin Falls is adult time. For $18 you can get two hours of jumping, popcorn, and a drink. For $2 more you can upgrade that drink to an alcoholic beverage. Snack, drink, fun, and no kids seem like a great way to spend a Friday night. Get a babysitter, leave the kids alone in bed, or make them sit in the car, it's your choice, but either way, you should head to Jump Time and have some fun kid free this Friday. For the record, don't leave your kids in the car or at home alone.

Saturday, October 8 - Jerome Harvest Festival

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Warner Bros. Pictures loading...

For any Harry Potter lover out there, this event is the one you have been waiting for. The Jerome Harvest Festival is taking place this Saturday in Jerome from 9 AM until 2 PM. The event is Harry Potter-themed and will have wizarding-themed food, butterbeer, and be selling wands. There will be much to see and do such as Hagrid's pumpkin patch, Platform 9 3/4, and a costume parade that starts at 10 AM. Costumes are encouraged but not a must. The event is free to attend, but you will want to make sure you have enough money to buy plenty of butterbeer and to buy a wand as well. It should be a fun time for the whole family and is a must-attend for any Harry Potter fan.

Saturday, October 8 - Superheroes and Princesses

Credit: Craig McLachlan on Unsplash Credit: Craig McLachlan on Unsplash loading...

If you have a little one that is obsessed with Disney princesses or superheroes, then there is the perfect event for you to take them to this weekend. The event is from 2 PM until 4 PM at Twin Falls Nazarene Gymnasium and tickets are $20 for the event. There will be food, drinks, dancing, games, performances and so much more. It is like going to Disneyland, but much cheaper, way closer, and with no rides. Make sure to dress up yourself, as well as your little one to get the most out of the experience at Superheroes and Princesses this weekend.

The weather is nice and fall is officially here, so take advantage of it and get out this weekend. The hardest part of the weekend will be deciding which events to attend, knowing you will likely miss out on another. Enjoy Harry Potter fun, drink some beer, spend time with superheroes and princesses, go shopping, get a new job, jump on some trampolines or do some other activity this weekend. Get out and enjoy all that is going on. Whatever you decide to do this weekend, have fun and be safe.

