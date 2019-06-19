Liberals Keep Ripping Down Statues

When do they start burning books? A statue of a pioneer at the University of Oregon is probably going to be toppled. Because some students and faculty call it offensive. The statue isn’t a depiction of any specific person, just a guy in beard and buckskin. He isn’t shooting any animals, which could offend the vegans. He isn’t shooting any members of indigenous tribes.

He stands silently and doesn’t threaten anyone, or so reasonable human beings would think.

These campus liberals aren’t playing with full decks. They’re bats.

and depicts Indians as subservient, which is true in the sense it’s the cause of liberal angst

Meanwhile, in Nashville, a memorial to a Confederate battle unit has been defaced. A vandal spray painted “racist” over the names of the honored troops, despite many of them never owning slaves and potentially not holding racist views. Or for holding views common at the time.

In San Francisco, a judge is preventing the return of a statue to its pedestal. It also reflects on pioneers and depicts Indians as subservient, which is true in the sense it’s the cause of liberal angst. That is, it’s depicts actual history. Or it did.

I personally know of two places in Idaho where the 10 Commandments are placed on public property. Apparently the liberals haven’t yet noticed.