New Car Wash Open In Twin Falls

Tommy's Express Car Wash in Twin Falls has been under construction for some time. It is officially open according to it's Facebook page.

Tommy's Express Car Wash is on 135 Cheney Drive right across the street from Walmart. There have been signs saying that it would be there for about a year now.

The car wash is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and then 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday. They have 4 different packages that you can go in and purchase and much like some other car washes, you can get a membership and was your car as many times as needed for one price.

According to their website they have a basic exterior wash for $7 or $19.99 per month. They have the "Super" which comes with an under body flush for $10 or $21.00 per month. The "Ultimate" includes a rainbow coat, wheel cleaning, Tommy Guard, and under body flush for $10 or $24.99 per month. Finally they have the "Works" which comes with tire gloss, body wax, red hot cleanser, rainbow coat, wheel cleaning, Tommy guard and under body flush for $16 or $29.99 per month.

They also have vacuums available for their customers to use. You can go to their website as well and find out more information. It looks pretty interesting.It is a franchise that has locations all over the place.