New Ramen And Sushi Bar Coming Soon To Twin Falls

Oh man I am ridiculously excited about this. A new ramen and sushi bar has announced they plan on opening this year in Twin Falls. I know we have some great options for sushi and pho but ramen is something I am way excited about.

Nara Ramen and Sushi Bar is the name of the restaurant coming soon. According to their Facebook page they are going to have a full authentic Japanese menu which of course includes ramen and sushi.

They stated they will also be a variety of appetizers and Boba teas. I have never been a huge fan of Boba Tea but I am going to have to give it a try. Their Facebook page stated they are hoping to be open in December of this year. I am hoping sooner but I doubt that.

If you decide to follow their Facebook page they also stated that they are going to keep it up to date with menu and opening date information. It appears they are going to be located next to Buffalo Wild Wings where Costa Vida used to be. That building is owned by the same people who run the Magic Valley Mall. We will be eagerly awaiting any information about their official opening date.

Another place for sushi is definitely a good thing and trying out some ramen that is authentic is going to be fantastic. Let's hope they open sooner rather than later because winter time is the best time for soup.

