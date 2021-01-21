Pizza And Poke/Sushi Opening In 2nd South Market

2nd South Market in Downtown Twin Falls has been booming since it has opened. After this weekend, all 7 vendors will be open in the food hall and we are so excited for the addition of the pizza place and poke and sushi.

According to 2nd South Market, Lucy's Pizzeria is officially open today, Thursday January 21st! Their operating times are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and it is New York style pizza. I honestly cannot wait to try their pie! It looks amazing.

Starting on Saturday, January 23rd, the Poke and Sushi Hut will officially be open. Twin Falls does have some sushi options that are great, but no Poke so this will be an exciting addition to the food options in the area.

That means by this Saturday, January 23rd, you can go to 2nd South Market for Full Steam Espresso, Rosti Xpress Mexican restaurant, The Smokey Bone BBQ, CloverLeaf Creamery, Tap House, Lucy's Pizzeria and the Sushi and Poke Hut. That is a lot of options for family dinner night and there is so much diversity there if the kids can't agree on what they want for dinner, they can find something here.

I am so excited to try all of these places. I think this is going to be a great hang out and dining spot for Twin Falls for a long time. Plus, the place looks beautiful.

