New Sushi Restaurant Opening In 2nd South Market

2nd South Market is the new food hall that will be opening soon in Twin Falls. Located in the old Salvation Army building on 2nd South in Downtown they have announced two more restaurants coming to the food hall.

The market is hoping to be open sometime this month. They almost have the food hall full, especially now that they have a sushi and poke restaurant committed to opening in the building. Poke &Sushi Hut will serve poke bowls and fresh sushi. They will be a division of Family Fresh Sushi.

They will also be hosting Rosti Xpress Mexican Food which will be an expansion from the location in Jerome. According to the press release, the restaurant specializes in rotisserie chicken and calzones, even some breakfast items.

That means that the 2nd South Market will include Cloverleaf Creamery, Full Steam Espresso. Tap House Beer and Wine Bar, The Smokey Bone and now Poke and Sushi Hut and Rosti Xpress.

We will keep you updated as time goes on as the food hall gets closer to opening, hopefully. They have not announced an official opening date but the last time we checked in with them the food hall was hoping to be open sometime in late September. Fingers crossed! This has the potential to be a great place to hang out, get great food and support local. All of those things sound like a great time to us.