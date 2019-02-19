New Study Finds More Young Adults Live with Parents

(KLIX) – A new study has found that more young adults are living with their parents nowadays than at the beginning of the century.

According to the study released in January by the Urban Institute , young adults between the ages of 25 and 34 who still live at home increased from 11.9 percent in 2000 to 22 percent in 2017. That’s more than 5.6 million additional young adults who still live with mom and dad.

Factors include higher rent and student debt, according to the study. It found that women are less likely than men to stay with their parents and that black men and immigrant males are more likely to live at home than white males. Those with higher education are more likely to live on their own.

The trend matches the decline in young adults’ marital rate – 55.3 percent to 40 percent during the same time period.