Idaho Pacing To Pay Highest Memorial Day Gas Prices Ever Recorded

Recently released United States fuel data has revealed that Idaho is among the top 10 states expected to pay the most at the gas pump by the time the Memorial Day holiday arrives in four weeks.

Memorial Day is May 30, which is a date many Americans are dreading who have plans to travel during the holiday that celebrates fallen U.S. soldiers. The National Average is currently $4.134, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The U.S. states paying the highest at the pump presently are California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Hawaii, Alaska, Illinois, and Idaho. Those in the Gem State swiping cards at the pump are paying an average of $4.434, according to AAA.

Last month, Americans paid the highest ever recorded gas prices, shattering a 2008 mark that saw the average gallon of gasoline top $4.11, according to caranddriver.com. Price gouging, Russian military action in Ukraine, and the pandemic are all factoring into skyrocketing fuel costs.

The technology company, GasBuddy, has predicted these high fuel costs to be the norm through at least June. There doesn't appear to be an end to the Russian / Ukrainian conflict anytime soon either.

The states paying the least at the pump presently are Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Kentucky, according to numbers from AAA. The price of gasoline will no doubt cause many Americans to skip plans of travel over the Memorial Day weekend.

If you are traveling out of Idaho for the holiday, make sure you've got plenty of cash set aside, especially if you are visiting family or friends in the western U.S.

