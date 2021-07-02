New Yellowstone Series Season Clip Here; November Release Likely

For Magic Valley fans of the incredibly popular drama series Yellowstone, it looks like the wait for season four will officially end in November. New details about the upcoming season have been shared, including a very brief clip that shows who comes to the aid of one of the most popular characters after being on the painful side of a gun in last season's finale.

Season four of Yellowstone looks to be arriving out for streaming in November. Rumors of the much anticipated new season coming out in time for Father's Day obviously didn't happen. The release has suffered yet another delay in the form of 12 more weeks, according to new information shared on the YouTube channel Country Cast. A clip of season four was also included in the video.

The new clip--because you can't really call it a trailer at just five-seconds--does show one of the most popular characters, "Rip," played by actor Cole Hauser, coming to the aid of Kevin Costner, who plays ranch owner John Dutton.

Yellowstone debuted in 2018, and immediately grabbed huge ratings nationally. The show centers around a family who operates the largest cattle ranch in the country. The past three seasons have been filmed in Utah and Montana, but the new season was shot entirely in Montana due to increased filming costs in Utah.

Stars Who Were Tested for the Coronavirus

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

The Best Quick Trip From Twin Falls To Yellowstone