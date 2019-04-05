No.1 Mountain View Unbeaten in SIC Baseball

SIC baseball is well into it's season now and Mountain View is shaping up as the team to beat.

The Mavericks are 7-0 in league play following last nights 8-5 win over Borah. Mountain View is number 1 in the latest baseball coaches poll followed by Rocky Mountain, Skyview, Coeur d'Alene and Timberline.

Mountain View and Rocky collided in early March with the Mavericks taking a 2-1 win.

SIC Softball

In Softball Mountain View and Eagle are the powers to be and they collided tonight at 5:30 in Eagle.

Mountain View is tops in 5A SIC at 7-0 in league following last nights 18-2 drubbing of Borah. Eagle stands at 6-1 after shutting down Capital 6-0 on Thursday.