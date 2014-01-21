Is the NFL Getting Rid of the Extra Point?

In an interview with the NFL Network's Rich Eisen on Monday's edition of 'NFL Total Access,' NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hinted that the league may get rid of the extra point:

The extra point is almost automatic. I believe we had five missed extra points this year out of 1,200 some odd (attempts). So it's a very small fraction of the play, and you want to add excitement with every play.”

Goodell went on to say that one proposal he has heard would give seven points for a touchdown. A team could try to make it eight points by trying to run or pass the ball into the endzone, just like the two-point conversion.

BUT...if you fail, you lose a point! Interesting.

It’s just an idea the NFL’s rules committee is entertaining. If it does become reality, what will kickers do to earn a living? Since they they will only be working part-time, they may have to get a part-time job. We hear the Radio City Rockettes may be hiring. In this era of gender equality, why not?

