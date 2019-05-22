One Person Dies in Single-vehicle Crash in Gooding County

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning in Gooding County.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened in the early morning hours when Jacob Johnson, 25, of Twin Falls was traveling westbound on 1200 East near Quail Run lane with one passenger when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road. The vehicle struck a tree, jumped over a canal, and came to rest on private property on Quail Run Lane.

Police said neither Johnson or the passenger were wearing their seat belts. The passenger, whose name has not yet been released pending notification of kin, died at the scene due to injuries.

Johnson was taken by ground ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding, then later taken by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Gooding County Sheriff's Office and the Gooding County Coroner.