Opinion: Hanging Would be too Good for Chad and Lori Daybell

The two sets of human remains found on property owned by Chad Daybell may close the book on a modern tragedy. Daybell and wife, Lori Vallow, are described as being involved in a doomsday cult. One apparently headed by Daybell. Vallow’s two children went missing last fall and if you’re like me, you’re filling in the blanks on the latest news.

What bothers me is you’ll see some people in media and among the elites who’ll tar anyone of devout faith with the same brush.

There are people who were related to the couple who dropped dead over the last couple of years with uncommon frequency. A report some months ago said Chad and Lori believed themselves gods and explained they were awaiting the end of the world. Could it be they decided family members, young and old, weren’t worthy of rapture?

I just watched a documentary about Jonestown and the madman Jim Jones. I was a junior in high school when he led more than 900 of his followers to an early grave. Many were forced to drink poison and fought to live. This happened after his henchmen killed a serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives and four members of a Congressional delegation.

Atheists and liberal elites have often cited the Jonestown Massacre as a means of painting church goers as unhinged. For some impressionable people who never go to church, this is an image that gets hardwired into the mind.

I’ll predict the Daybell’s are found guilty on several crimes. We’ll also learn they were narcissistic personalities. Their combined multiple marriages point to a very self-centered lifestyle.

They aren’t like anyone I’ve known at church. I’m sure most of you are just as appalled by their cavalier attitude about life. I hope you’ll object when liberals start claiming (and they will) Chad and Lori are typical of people who believe in ancient truth. Because they clearly are warped human beings.