Opinion: Truths Media Ignores About Covid-19

Some people are especially in danger if they catch the common cold. It leads to pneumonia for many. Some have medical conditions that put them in peril even with mild illnesses. It’s possible these were the people hardest hit by Covid-19.

I believe a lot of good hearted people made decisions based on dire warnings because nobody had previously encountered a new virus. Others simply saw an opportunity to crush the competition, pick winners and losers and exercise more power over their fellow men and women. When this ends, there will be a reckoning. We’ll go one of two ways. We’ll cower at every imagined emergency or we simply will never again trust any authority. Neither option is a good one.

a doctor working an emergency room in Sweden offers a sobering tale and it should make you appreciate the liberties you still have left

Meanwhile, a doctor working an emergency room in Sweden offers a sobering tale and it should make you appreciate the liberties you still have left. His name is Sebastian Rushworth. You can read his thoughts by clicking on this link. Our elites should be ashamed of themselves!

In Idaho, as I write, four counties are under a mask mandate. Do they help? It depends on several factors according to Dr. Scott Atlas from Stanford University.

One last note on this thread. I worked for a News Director in the 1990s and he was among the best in the business. He retired recently out of KMOX Radio in St. Louis, where he spent the last 21 years of his career. By any measure, he was a success and one of the best newsmen in America. He also served with 4th Psychological Operations Group in Vietnam. You’ll see a video below. It comes with a warning from YouTube, however. One of America’s most respected news executives sent it to me and he calls what we’re seeing classic psyops. Watch and learn.