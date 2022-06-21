Finding a place to live and start a family can often be stressful. Many people dream of living on a beach, in a big city, or having their dream job, but in reality, it is expensive to do so and often is not as good as they had pictured it growing up. Many people are leaving the coasts and moving inland to find cheaper living and to escape the chaos that comes with living on the coasts. Figuring out where to move to can be stressful and finding the right place isn't easy, but Twin Falls seems to be a prime location for many to call home. Here are a few reasons why people outside of Idaho, and even those in Idaho, should look to move to Twin Falls.

Twin Falls is Decently Affordable

Compared to other places around the country Twin Falls is reasonably priced in the housing market. It has come up a little, but most places have in the last couple of years. It is a great place to buy a first home, or to maybe buy something bigger or with more land, depending on where you are coming from and your circumstances. For young families, buying a home on the coasts can be tough, but in Twin Falls it seems to be much more doable. In terms of instate, Boise has seen its housing market balloon, and many Idahoans may be looking for something more affordable.

Twin Falls is Growing Rapidly

Twin Falls is growing, and in under a year here, I have seen it grow. As Brad pointed out recently, Pole Line has changed drastically in the last 13 years. Imagine what it will look like in another 13. More businesses seem to be popping up, more housing is being built daily, and the town is growing at a rapid pace. Notice as you leave town, any direction except north, how much further Twin seems to be expanding. There is more opportunity here than ever before and this is one of the reasons why Twin Falls is a place people should be flocking to.

COVID Seems to Be Dead

COVID is very much still an active disease and should not be handled lightly, but in terms of the fear of it, in Twin Falls many don't seem to acknowledge it. While some states and cities have mandated mask rules and vaccination rules, in Twin Falls nobody wears masks, vaccinations aren't being discussed, and many people go about their lives as if COVID doesn't exist. My friends on the coasts say it is mentioned constantly and daily, whereas here, you almost forget it is a thing, until someone tests positive. The lack of worry and stress about COVID makes everyday life much more enjoyable for those living in Twin Falls.

Seasons and Outdoor Life

For those that are looking to escape the expensive coast life, especially in certain states, they will have to be reintroduced to seasons, which is one of the best parts of Idaho. Winter can be long and summers can get pretty hot, but the change in weather, sometimes in the same day or hour, is a nice change of pace. Spring and Fall are beautiful and it is tough to beat an Idaho summer night or a winter evening by the fire. Another part of Twin that makes living here enjoyable is all the outdoor activities. It is tough to find better kayaking, fishing, hunting, hiking, and outdoor fun anywhere else.

Less Traffic, Less Stress, Fewer People

One of the many benefits of living in a town the size of Twin Falls, before it grows too big, is that traffic is much better than in the big cities. While the occasional truck or tractor will slow you down, it beats the twelve lanes of traffic that don't move for hours at a time. Living in a small town also seems to bring less stress as well. There isn't a hurry to get to places as much, financially things are less stressful, and overall the slower calmer lifestyle is more enjoyable. For those that don't like many people, you can buy a place further out of town and avoid them as often as you want. It is easy to go days without seeing anyone if you choose to, and there are fewer people to bother you.

While many residents in Twin Falls may prefer to not see the housing market rise, or see outsiders move in and take their jobs, overall it is good for the economy and brings new businesses and job opportunities here. Twin Falls is a great place to live and has more pros than cons, especially compared to other places. Pack your bags and move on into Twin Falls today.

