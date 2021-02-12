Part of Twin Falls Canyon Rim Trail Closed, Detour in Place

City of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Part of the Twin Falls Canyon Rim will be closed through the weekend as repairs are made to a power line. According to the city of Twin Falls, Idaho Power will be making emergency repairs in the area between the Evel Knievel jump site and Shoshone Falls Park that will require the trail to be closed. The section is just north of the Twin Falls Police shooting range.

A detour has been put in place to guide pedestrians and bicyclist around the closure. People have been asked to stay on the pathway o0n the detour. The city also issued a reminder that motorized vehicles are not allow on city trails. The detour will divert people south of the shooting range along the ponds, around the closure.

The repair work is expected to last through the weekend and the trail will reopen sometime next week, a specific date will be announced on the Twin Falls website.

